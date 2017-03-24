Kentucky Vs. UCLA Live: Score, Highlights Of NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Game

Share this:

There’s no question the main event of the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 games happens Friday night in the South Region.

National powerhouses Kentucky and UCLA will face off at FedExForum for the right to advance to the Elite Eight, where the winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed North Carolina and fourth-seeded Butler on Sunday.

The second-seeded Wildcats had a tough road to the Sweet 16, as they had to overcome No. 10 seed Wichita State in the Round of 32. The third-seeded Bruins also had a tough matchup in the Round of 32 against No. 6 seed Cincinnati, but Lonzo Ball made sure they made it to the second weekend of March Madness.

This will be the second time the Wildcats and Bruins have faced off this season, as UCLA topped Kentucky on the road 97-92 in a thriller back in December. Hopefully we’ll get another entertaining one Friday night.

Make sure you keep it right here throughout the big game for live updates, highlights and analysis. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:39 p.m. ET.

