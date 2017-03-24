Kentucky Vs. UCLA Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Online

Share this:

Tweet







Arguably the most intriguing NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 matchup comes on Friday in Memphis, Tenn.

No. 2 Kentucky will square off against No. 3 UCLA in a South Region matchup. Kentucky logged victories over Northern Kentucky and Wichita State to reach the Sweet 16, while UCLA topped Kent State and Cincinnati.

The two teams met previously in the regular season on Dec. 3, as the Bruins earned a narrow 97-92 road victory over the Wildcats.

Friday night’s game will feature several projected top picks in this summer’s NBA Draft, including UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf, as well as Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

Here’s how you can watch Kentucky vs. UCLA online.

When: Friday, March 24 at 9:39 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images