Kevin Durant Seen In Wheelchair, Twitter Goes Crazy With Paul Pierce Jokes

Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant will miss at least four weeks with a sprained MCL and a bone bruise on his left leg after teammate Zaza Pachulia fell into him during Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Durant arrived back in Oakland in a wheelchair Wednesday, and KTVU had a helicopter waiting to film his return.

Sure, this is a disheartening image for Warriors and NBA fans alike, but Twitter managed to bring some levity to the situation by referencing the most notable wheelchair moment in NBA history, over and over again. And it was low hanging fruit in light of Paul Pierce’s recent war of words with Warriors forward Draymond Green.

Plot twist: That's Draymond Green mocking Paul Pierce. https://t.co/2bmkQlVLSE — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) March 2, 2017

"NOW THIS IS HOW I SHOULD'VE DONE IT" – Paul Pierce https://t.co/OkufUiMVtG — Demarcus Robinson (@DOCisChief) March 2, 2017

The Warriors' Paul Pierce slander has gone too far https://t.co/mEdp8TwTmY — Eric Freeman (@freemaneric) March 2, 2017

First Draymond trolls Paul Pierce now KD https://t.co/xbN7HHEtAG — Bob Futon (@BobFuton) March 2, 2017

We’re sure everyone remembers Pierce leaving Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals in a wheelchair before returning to score 22 points.

Never change, Twitter.

