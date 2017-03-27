LaVar Ball To Be Back On ‘First Take’ Despite Objections From ESPN Personalities

Share this:

Lonzo Ball and the UCLA Bruins are out of the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be seeing and hearing more from Lonzo’s father.

LaVar Ball has dominated headlines since the start of college basketball season with ridiculous soundbites and outrageous claims. He’s flapped his gums on everything from saying he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game to making career projections about LeBron James’ children.

The elder Ball’s platform reached new heights last Thursday when he appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” with Max Kellerman and the equally boisterous Stephen A. Smith. Although Ball was invited to join the ESPN program, not all of the network’s personalities were pleased with his appearance.

Begging ALL media, INCLUDING US… KEEP LAVAR BALL OFF THE AIR. Please. America is turning against Lonzo BECAUSE of Lavar. — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) March 23, 2017

People need to understand that Lonzo is the opposite of LaVar. Lonzo reminds me of Kawhi Leonard as a kid. Quiet, respectful, just plays. https://t.co/d3Tp4qMl4y — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 23, 2017

He's like a WWE character. Clearly doesn't believe half the stuff he says–but it creates headlines and getting people's attention. Sucks. https://t.co/Sqx3Pl0isC — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) March 23, 2017

@richarddeitsch not a video. Multiple videos. It's embarrassing. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) March 23, 2017

And despite an outpouring of disapproval from several of its employees, ESPN evidently values what Ball brings to the table as they’ve invited both he and his son back to “First Take” for Monday’s show.

Guess who's coming back for Round 2? And bringing back-up. Yup! LaVar and Lonzo Ball will be in the house. Monday's show bout to be 🔥! pic.twitter.com/EANd5SBlsn — First Take (@FirstTake) March 26, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see how Ball’s encore appearance goes over with other ESPN personalities. But judging by the unfavorable tweets after Round 1, we imagine it won’t be pretty.

