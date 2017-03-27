LaVar Ball To Be Back On ‘First Take’ Despite Objections From ESPN Personalities

Lonzo Ball and the UCLA Bruins are out of the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be seeing and hearing more from Lonzo’s father.
LaVar Ball has dominated headlines since the start of college basketball season with ridiculous soundbites and outrageous claims. He’s flapped his gums on everything from saying he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game to making career projections about LeBron James’ children.
The elder Ball’s platform reached new heights last Thursday when he appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” with Max Kellerman and the equally boisterous Stephen A. Smith. Although Ball was invited to join the ESPN program, not all of the network’s personalities were pleased with his appearance.
And despite an outpouring of disapproval from several of its employees, ESPN evidently values what Ball brings to the table as they’ve invited both he and his son back to “First Take” for Monday’s show.
We’ll have to wait and see how Ball’s encore appearance goes over with other ESPN personalities. But judging by the unfavorable tweets after Round 1, we imagine it won’t be pretty.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
