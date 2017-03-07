Lonzo Ball’s Dad, Charles Barkley Take Public Feud To Whole New Wild Level

Share this:

If you haven’t heard the name Lonzo Ball before, you soon will. The UCLA point guard is considered one of the best prospects for this year’s NBA draft, and he could go as high as the No. 1 pick.

But we’ve been hearing a lot more from his father, LaVar Ball, lately, and he’s certainly created plenty of controversy.

LaVar already has said some pretty outlandish things about his son, even going as far as to say he’s better than Stephen Curry. NBA legend Charles Barkley took exception to what LaVar was saying, and a war of words followed.

They both were back at it Tuesday, beginning with LaVar’s pretty bold claims about Barkley on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”

LaVar Ball responds to Charles Barkley's criticism: "If Charles thought like me, maybe he'd win a Championship." pic.twitter.com/XWc9Y5n0Xg — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 7, 2017

Sigh.

But Barkley went right back at LaVar with some thoughts of his own in an interview with For The Win.

“I didn’t win a championship,” Barkley told . “I don’t know what his basketball career was, but I’d put mine up against his.”

“His son’s life is his life, not yours,” he added. “No matter what he’s trying to accomplish, it’s not his. So I wish his son nothing but the best. His kid’s a heck of a player.”

While Barkley spends most of his time breaking down NBA games for TNT, he also contributes to NCAA Tournament coverage on Turner Sports and CBS. So you’ll probably hear a few more takes from Barkley when UCLA hits the court for March Madness.

