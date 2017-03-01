Stolen Toyota Tacoma Goes Airborne, Ends Police Chase In Style

Share this:

Just in case you were wondering — although we doubt you were — Toyota Tacomas can get some serious air.

There’s probably no circumstance in which that’s a good thing to learn, but perhaps none is worse than what took place Tuesday in Webster Parish in Louisiana. While being chased by police, 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin drove a stolen Tacoma over spike strips laid out by police, prompting the pickup to go completely airborne, KSLA-TV reports.

Although it can’t be seen in the video, the truck reportedly ends up landing on top of a Toyota Corolla parked at a nearby restaurant. Austin, an escaped work-release participant, was taken back into police custody after the incident which, remarkably, left no one seriously injured, according to KSLA-TV.

While not performed under a similarly controlled environment, the Tacoma’s acrobatics rival those seen during a recent stuntman’s attempt at recreating a jump in a replica of the General Lee from “The Dukes of Hazzard” downtown Detroit.