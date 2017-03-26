Michael Irvin Sounds Off On Texans For Not Trading For Tony Romo

Share this:

It’s been reported the Dallas Cowboys are actively searching for a trade partner in order to deal Tony Romo, but as of now, no organizations are biting.

It’s not totally surprising most teams aren’t interested in the 36-year-old quarterback, but Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is stunned one NFL team hasn’t attempted to work out a deal for Romo.

Speaking on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki and Tierney” on Thursday, Irvin ripped the Houston Texans for remaining inactive in the pursuit of Romo.

“If I’m a fan of the Houston Texans, I’m protesting so much right now,” Irvin said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “What are you doing? You mean to tell me you can throw $72 million at Brock Osweiler . . . but come back and say, ‘We’re not going to offer anything for Tony Romo’? Are you joking? Are you joking? Just say, ‘Hey, take a fifth-round draft pick. Take a fourth-round draft pick.’ Throw out something. Let everybody know that you’re trying.”

Irvin is under the impression Houston only will be able to acquire Romo via trade, and that a free-agent signing apparently won’t be an option. Considering the Texans’ mediocre quarterback depth chart, Irvin is in utter disbelief no moves have been made.

“We’re not talking about basic principles; we’re talking winning championships right now,” Irvin said. “You’re not going to pick him up (in free agency). You’re going to (have to) fight for him. This is mind-boggling. I can’t imagine what the fans in Houston are thinking right now. I would be going crazy. You can’t come up with a fifth-round draft pick? It blows my mind.”

At present, Houston’s quarterback depth chart features Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden. On paper, Romo is far more talented than both of them, but his injury history and time away from the game are major red flags.

Romo’s future in the league has been a mystery for quite some time, and it doesn’t appear that will change any time soon.

