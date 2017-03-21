Michael Phelps Receives ‘GOAT’ Treatment From Clever Starbucks Barista

Share this:

If Michael Phelps wants to live a normal life in his retirement from swimming, his name might prevent him from doing so.

The Olympic swimming legend was dubbed “The GOAT” on Monday during a routine visit to Starbucks. The barista issued Phelps his new title on his coffee cup, which basically doubles as an official proclamation. Phelps’ wife and friend also basked in his deserved glory.

Interesting names on our Starbucks cups today 😁🙊made us all laugh #hiltonvillage A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Mar 20, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

And who could argue with the barista’s assessment of Phelps? He won Olympic 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze medals between 2000 and 2016. He holds records for most Olympic gold medals and overall medals among other achievements in his historic career.

