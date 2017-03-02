NASCAR Drivers Are Terrible At Pronouncing Massachusetts Town Names

Share this:

Tweet







Whether you’re from Massachusetts or not, at some point in your life you’ve probably struggled to pronounce the names of some of the state’s towns and cities. And if for some reason you’re embarrassed by that, just know there are people out there who feel your pain.

A YouTube video posted Wednesday by New Hampshire Motor Speedway shows that even those with countless resources at their disposals, like certain NASCAR drivers, can slip up while trying to pronounce Worcester. Take a look at drivers including Dale Earnhardt Jr., Brad Keselowski and A.J. Allmendinger trying conquer the Bay State’s municipal tongue twisters.

First of all, we can give most of these drivers credit for, at the very least, attempting to pronounce Gloucester. But what Brad Keselowski just did was indefensible to New Englanders everywhere.

It’s also quite humorous to watch anyone, let alone someone like Earnhardt, come to the realization that Peabody is pronounced “Pea-buddy,” rather than “Pea-body.” We’d also like to offer our sympathies to anyone from Tyngsborough, Mass. who might’ve been offended by having the validity of their hometown called into question.