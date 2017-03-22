NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Entering Sweet 16

Share this:

The Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, and for many of the top prospects in the NBA Draft, it’ll be the first time they’ve faced intense pressure in a major tournament.

One game to keep an eye on is No. 2 seed Kentucky squaring off with No. 3 seed UCLA in the South Region on Friday night.

Wildcats freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk will take on UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball and TJ Leaf with many NBA scouts watching. All four players are expected to be drafted in the first round, and Ball could be the No. 1 pick.

Josh Jackson of Kansas also is projected to be a top-three selection, and he’s off to a nice start in the tournament as the No. 1 seed Jayhawks cruised to an easy second-round win over No. 9 seed Michigan State.

Here’s our ninth 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 22).

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

3. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

4. Orlando Magic: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

5. Philadelphia 76ers: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

6. New York Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

7. Sacramento Kings: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. Minnesota Timberwolves: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

9. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

10. Dallas Mavericks: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

11. Charlotte Hornets: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

13. Chicago Bulls: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

14. Denver Nuggets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

15. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

16. Milwaukee Bucks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

17. Miami Heat: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

18. Indiana Pacers: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

19. Atlanta Hawks: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

22. Toronto Raptors: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

23. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

24. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Justin Patton, C, Creighton

25. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

26. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

27. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

29. San Antonio Spurs: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Alonzo Trier, SG, Arizona

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images