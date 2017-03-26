NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Micah Shrewsberry Back In Mix For UMass Coaching Job

Share this:

Tweet







The ripple effect from Pat Kelsey’s “change of heart” could be felt on the Boston Celtics’ coaching staff.

Kelsey, the head men’s basketball coach at Winthrop, pulled a surprising 180 on Thursday after accepting an offer to coach the Minutemen next season. That means UMass still needs a head coach, which means Celtics assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry is back in the conversation, per The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

Cs assistant Micah Shrewsberry to UMass could be back on. UMass reached out to Shrewsberry today to set up a second interview, source says. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 25, 2017

Shrewsberry, who’s been with Boston since 2013 and is one of head coach Brad Stevens’ top assistants, was rumored to be a “serious candidate” for the UMass job and reportedly already has been in for one interview. Shrewsberry’s second interview with the Minutemen is expected to happen this coming week, per ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

UMass expected to interview Boston Celtics and former Butler/Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry again next week,… https://t.co/CFq77yGfk8 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 25, 2017

Shrewsberry likely will have plenty of competition for the gig; Miami associate coach Chris Caputo and Northeastern coach Bill Coen also are in the running, per Matt Vautour of the Hampshire Daily Gazzette, while UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said he’s open to pursuing new candidates.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images