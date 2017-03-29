NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson Agrees To Deal To Return To Pacers

Share this:

The Indiana Pacers reportedly are about to welcome back an old friend.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, citing league sources, the Pacers have agreed to a three-year deal with veteran guard Lance Stephenson.

Stephenson spent the first four years of his career in Indiana before he bolted for Charlotte during free agency in 2014.

The Pacers still are battling for an Eastern Conference playoff bid as they currently occupy the seventh seed. But, Indiana hasn’t won consecutive games since early February.

The veteran guard could give the Pacers and star guard Paul George another scoring option if he can return to his old form.

The 26-year-old is most famous for blowing in the ear of LeBron James during the 2014 NBA playoffs.

Stephenson averages 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game for his career.

The deal is worth $12 million, according to Haynes, with the first two years being guaranteed.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images