NESNplus: Red Sox-Yankees Game Airing On NESNplus; Bruins-Senators On NESN

It might still feel more like hockey season in New England, but baseball is (supposedly) just around the corner.

The Boston Red Sox continue their spring training slate Tuesday night as they make the trip to Tampa to take on the New York Yankees. Fans looking to watch that game will be able to find it on NESNplus, as the Boston Bruins’ important Atlantic Division showdown with the Ottawa Senators will air on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images