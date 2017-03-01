NFL Rumors: League Looking Into Relaxing Excessive Celebration Penalties

Share this:

The NFL often has been dubbed as the “No Fun League” due to its strict policy on player celebrations, but the league reportedly is working to fix that.

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, the NFL is hoping to relax the anti-celebration penalties that have been an annoyance to both players and fans.

“League officials began discussing the issue during the 2016 season,” Seifert writes, “amid heavy criticism for punishment of a series of relatively minor infractions such as pretending to shoot a basketball jump shot after a touchdown.”

During his annual Super Bowl press conference, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said him and the league were trying to find a way to maintain sportsmanship as well as “trying to allow players the ability to express themselves in an exuberant way.”

It’s believed that the league will continue to punish players with over-the-top celebrations, but will be more lenient towards milder theatrics.

“There is now a leaguewide expectation that lighter guidelines will be adopted at some point this offseason, most likely during the annual owners meetings in Phoenix later this month.” Seifert writes.

We have a feeling that this news will make some of the league’s best showmen such as Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. very happy.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images