NFL Rumors: Titans Are Front-Runners To Land Saints’ Brandin Cooks

It seems increasingly likely that Brandin Cooks will be finding a new home this offseason and there’s reportedly a clear front-runner for the talented wide receiver.

According to Yahoo.com’s Charles Robinson, the Tennessee Titans now are the most likely team to land Cooks.

On Thursday it was reported that the Philadelphia Eagles and Titans were in the mix to acquire the New Orleans Saints receiver, but over the weekend the New England Patriots also jumped into the conversation. The Pats reportedly had their offer rejected and now it appears that we are back to square one with the Titans in the driver’s seat for the electric receiver.

Cooks is a big-play threat who could help Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota out immensely as he enters his third year in the NFL. The Saints wide receiver is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and also is very young — he’ll turn 24 in September.

The Titans own two first-round picks in the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, the No. 5 and No. 18 overall selections. The No. 18 pick probably isn’t enough to pry Cooks away from the Saints, but a deal where Tennessee sends the No. 5 overall selection to the Saints for Cooks and their first-round pick (No. 11 overall) might get the deal done.

Cooks caught 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2016 season. For comparison, Titans leading receiver Rishard Matthews caught 65 passes for 945 yards and nine scores last season. So the addition of Cooks could give the Titans a more vertical receiving threat, and that can make all the difference in the very winnable AFC South.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images