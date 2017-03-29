Odell Beckham Jr. Once Took Serious Measures To Boost ‘Madden’ Rating

Share this:

It isn’t rare for NFL players to take issue with their ratings in “Madden NFL” games. Odell Beckham Jr., however, is one of the few players who decided to do something about it.

The New York Giants wide receiver apparently wasn’t happy with his rookie-season speed rating in “Madden NFL 15,” according to Bleacher Report. In response, Beckham complained to “Madden” producers, who asked for proof he was faster than the game portrayed him to be.

Beckham reportedly wound up taping a race he ran against teammates with higher speed ratings in the game, and sent the video to “Madden” producers, along with a note reading: “I’m faster than you guys give me credit for.”

The stunt apparently worked, as Beckham’s speed ratings in the game at the start of the year were in the 70s, but finished in the low 90s, according to Bleacher Report.

“That happens a lot,” Ben Haumiller, a producer for “Madden NFL” told Bleacher Report on Monday. “If they can show us some sort of proof, if they can prove what they did or if they didn’t lift at the combine because of a shoulder injury, if they can prove what they did bench back when they were healthy, we can use that to inform ratings.”

Whereas Beckham once had an issue with “Madden,” some players use the game as a tool to determine the next step in their careers. Baltimore Ravens safety Tony Jefferson, for example, admitted to signing with the Ravens because he liked how he looked in the team’s jerseys in “Madden.”

