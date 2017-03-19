Pablo Sandoval, Mitch Moreland Will Be Key Parts To Red Sox’s Offense

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox could have a prolific offense during the 2017 season.

And that offense put on a show Saturday during a 12-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Third baseman Pablo Sandoval hit two home runs and notched four RBIs, while first baseman Mitch Moreland had a pair of doubles and also drove in four runs.

Hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Steve Lyons break down the performance by Sandoval, Moreland and the rest of the Red Sox in the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.