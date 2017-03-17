Duron Harmon Still Seeks To Expand His Game Under New Patriots Contract

Share this:

Tweet







Duron Harmon was handsomely rewarded with a four-year, $20 million contract from the New England Patriots this offseason, and with more money potentially comes more responsibility.

Harmon mostly has played on passing downs as a free safety during his four-year Patriots career, but starting cornerback Logan Ryan was signed away by the Tennessee Titans, and Malcolm Butler soon could be on the move to the New Orleans Saints. If the latter happens, Harmon would see his reps increase, with Patrick Chung likely playing closer to the line of scrimmage, in the Patriots’ nickel defense.

That means more snaps against the run, an area where Harmon is looking to improve this offseason.

“Just continuing to build and to try to be a more complete player,” Harmon said. “I think, I would say the run area is a key where I feel that I can grow in. My tackling could be a little bit more aggressive, and I think that’s going to come with putting on a little bit more weight, being able to bang down there. So I think that area is key, and could be an area I could grow a lot in, I believe so.”

Harmon is listed at 205 pounds, but he wants to see how he feels at 207 or 208 in organized team activities and minicamp this spring.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images