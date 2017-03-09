Patriots Insider Doug Kyed Talks Dwayne Allen Trade, Martellus Bennett’s Future With Patriots

Share this:

The New England Patriots added depth to the Tight End position Wednesday by adding Dwayne Allen in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a fourth round pick. The Patriots also received a sixth round pick in the deal. Allen has spent his entire five year career with the Colts and has proven to be an impact on offense. Last season, Allen had 406 receiving yards on 35 catches and six touchdowns in 14 games.

With this trade it seems as though Martellus Bennett’s time in New England has come to an end after just spending one year with the team and earning his first Super Bowl victory in the NFL.

