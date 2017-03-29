Paul George Blasts Pacers Teammates For Lack Of ‘Winning Pride’

Share this:

It’s been assumed for quite some time that Paul George was unhappy in Indiana, but Tuesday, the Pacers superstar legitimized these presumptions.

The Pacers suffered a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, which knocked Indiana’s record down to 37-37 and put its playoff hopes in jeopardy.

Though he was not loquacious following the defeat, George vocalized his emotions amid Indiana’s struggles.

“Pissed,” George told the Indianapolis Star. “I know I was pissed. It’s the only way to really sum it up.”

As the regular season winds down, George understands victories are at a premium, especially in games on your home court. After failing to pick up the win Tuesday, the four-time All Star didn’t hesitate in calling out his team.

“We should have a professional approach, man, and defend our home court, especially to a team that’s not even in the playoffs,” George said. “That’s what it comes down to. As a team, we’ve got to have a grit and we’ve got to own up, man up.

“There’s no urgency, no sense of urgency, no winning pride.”

George’s growing frustration should be cause for concern in Indiana. Though team president Larry Bird has expressed his desire to continue to build around his star player, there’s a chance George could be interested in exploring greener pastures after his current contract ends.

The Pacers have George under contract through the 2017-18 season. Unless Indiana trades him prior to the conclusion of next season, there will be plenty of teams interested in his services if he hits the open market.

George has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers, which would be a homecoming of sorts for the L.A. native and Fresno State product. He’s also expressed his admiration for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly were trying to trade for George up until the Feb. 23 deadline.

The Pacers are clinging on to the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are right on their tail. If Indiana squanders a playoff opportunity this season, it surely won’t do it any favors in keeping George around.

