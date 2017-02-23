NBA Rumors: Paul George ‘Hell-Bent’ On Joining Lakers In Free Agency?

Paul George is staying put … for now.
League sources told The Vertical just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline that the Pacers passed on trade offers for George and he’ll remain with Indiana. USA TODAY’s Sam Amick wrote Wednesday, however, that the All-Star forward would love nothing more than to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers when he’s a free agent in 2018 if the future looks bleak for the Pacers.
Amick doubled down on that statement Thursday shortly before the deadline.
Amick’s tweets created some buzz, so he elaborated, even offering his take on the matter.
George, who turns 27 in May, is averaging 22.3 points per game this season. The four-time All-Star is under contract through next season and has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP