NBA Rumors: Paul George ‘Hell-Bent’ On Joining Lakers In Free Agency?

Paul George is staying put … for now.

League sources told The Vertical just before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline that the Pacers passed on trade offers for George and he’ll remain with Indiana. USA TODAY’s Sam Amick wrote Wednesday, however, that the All-Star forward would love nothing more than to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers when he’s a free agent in 2018 if the future looks bleak for the Pacers.

Amick doubled down on that statement Thursday shortly before the deadline.

I repeat: Paul George – barring a title chance in Indy – is hell-bent on heading for Laker Land. This message has been sent throughout NBA. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

These kinds of things can change, but that is the strong Paul George message being sent around the NBA regarding how he sees his situation. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

Amick’s tweets created some buzz, so he elaborated, even offering his take on the matter.

If you're Celtics, I think you let it ride w/ Paul George & trust that, by summer 2018, you convince him to be Celtics legend. Denver? Dicey — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

You folks are funny: wrote yesterday Paul "would love nothing more" than signing with Lakers. But if you say "hell-bent"? Twitter fire.. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

George, who turns 27 in May, is averaging 22.3 points per game this season. The four-time All-Star is under contract through next season and has a player option for the 2018-19 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images