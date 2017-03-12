Printable 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Make Your Upset, Final Four Picks

Share this:

The bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament is set and now it’s time to pick your upsets and eventual national champion.

The defending champion Villanova Wildcats drew the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed but their road will be a difficult one as a potential matchup with the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils looms.

The Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels each also got No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, while the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 3 seed UCLA Bruins will be trendy Final Four picks. And don’t count out the two-seeded Kentucky Wildcats.

