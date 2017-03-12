Printable 2017 NCAA Tournament Bracket: Make Your Upset, Final Four Picks

The bracket for the 2017 NCAA Tournament is set and now it’s time to pick your upsets and eventual national champion.
The defending champion Villanova Wildcats drew the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed but their road will be a difficult one as a potential matchup with the No. 2 seed Duke Blue Devils looms.
The Kansas Jayhawks, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels each also got No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, while the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats and No. 3 seed UCLA Bruins will be trendy Final Four picks. And don’t count out the two-seeded Kentucky Wildcats.
Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images
