Ranking NBA Rookie Of The Year Award Candidates As Season Winds Down

The NBA Rookie of the Year award, given to the top rookie of the regular season, has gone to the No. 1 overall pick in each of the last two seasons. But that trend is about to change.

Last summer’s first overall pick, Ben Simmons, hasn’t played a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season due to a foot injury that required surgery. He was ruled out for the rest of the season late last month, meaning his rookie campaign will take place next season so long as his broken right foot fully heals.

With that said, The Sports Daily looked at the first-year players who did play this season and ranked the top six Rookie of the Year award candidates.

