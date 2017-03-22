Red Sox Act Like Kids In A Candy Shop On Wilson Glove Day At JetBlue Park

Share this:

Wilson went to Fort Myers, Fla., recently to hold a Glove Day for the Boston Red Sox, and the video will remind you just how cool it is to be a Major League Baseball player.

Wilson master glove craftsman Shigeaki Aso stopped by JetBlue Park with a bag full of custom gloves for Dustin Pedroia, Mookie Betts and Co., and the experience would make any Little League player jealous. In fact, the Red Sox themselves couldn’t contain their excitement and looked like kids on Christmas morning when Aso arrived with his haul.

You might have noticed a lot of the players talked about their gloves’ SuperSkin, which is a synthetic material Wilson uses to replace some of the leather on the back. It’s lighter, softer and easier to break in than leather and is a favorite of Pedroia.

But no matter what the gloves are made of, it’s safe to say the team will be looking sharp on the field in 2017.