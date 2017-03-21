Red Sox’s Talented Outfield Gets Sports Illustrated Cover Treatment

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox’s outfield is going to be really fun to watch in 2017. And the rest of the baseball world is taking notice.

Sports Illustrated released three regional covers Monday for its Major League Baseball preview issue, and the outfield trio of Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi made the cut.

The Killer B's of the @RedSox outfield are featured on one of three covers as part of our MLB preview issue! pic.twitter.com/ysAOGe3O57 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2017

This cover cameo — the first for all three players — puts the “Killer B’s” in pretty nice company: American League MVP Mike Trout and National League MVP Kris Bryant were featured on SI’s other two covers.

Betts, Bradley and Benintendi certainly are worthy of the hype. One an MVP runner-up, another a Gold Glover with 26-homer power and the other the No. 1 prospect in baseball, this trio could emerge as one of MLB’s top outfields in 2017. Each player is 26 years old or younger, too, which means these guys could be sticking around for quite a while.

The cover boys also get some love between the pages in an enlightening article about the Red Sox’s “Culture Club.” (The cover teaser: “Betts, Benintendi and Bradley Jr. Make Sure No One Has More Fun Than The Red Sox.”)

In short: Plenty of eyes will be on Boston’s outfield this year.

