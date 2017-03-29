Roger Goodell Finally Plans To Attend Another Patriots Game At Gillette Stadium

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots fans, practice your boos.

Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the NFL Annual Meeting that he plans to attend the Patriots’ Week 1 Thursday Night kickoff game at Gillette Stadium.

The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin asked Goodell if he knew exactly where he would be the night of Sept. 7.

“I don’t, but I plan on being at the kickoff game,” Goodell said at his annual news conference.

The Patriots’ opponent has yet to be determined, though a Super Bowl LI rematch against the Atlanta Falcons has been rumored since the Atlanta Falcons will play a game in New England this season. Other possibilities include the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs or Houston Texans.

Goodell hasn’t attended a game at Gillette Stadium since the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts that kicked off Deflategate. Goodell has since made enemies out of Patriots fans after he doled out and confirmed harsh punishments against the team.

Goodell elected to attend two straight games in Atlanta during the playoffs rather than Patriots games at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images