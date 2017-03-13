Sixers’ Joel Embiid Continues To Chase Rihanna: ‘Hit Me Up, I Love You’

Share this:

Tweet







Joel Embiid trusts his own process for winning over Rihanna.

The Philadelphia 76ers center made another bid for the music superstar’s attention Sunday, issuing her a “call me” plea via TMZ Sports.

“Hey, Rihanna, I love you,” Embiid said. “I love you, Rihanna. Call on me, man. Hit me up. I love you.”

Embiid has been using Twitter to pursue Rihanna for almost three years.

BREAKING NEWS: Moving on from kk to Rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

Hey baby holla at me!! Dinner at giorgios at 930pm @rihanna???? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

SOURCES: Rihanna is considering JOEL EMBIID’s offer — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 22, 2014

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!!!!! I'll take to Giorgios when I'm back in LA this summer @rihanna #HOT pic.twitter.com/u4pmQu423k — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 20, 2015

Rihanna has yet to accept any of Embiid’s overtures. But as Embiid recovers from a season-ending knee injury, he also has escalated his chase to video.

Here’s hoping it works out for both of them.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images