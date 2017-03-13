NBA

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Continues To Chase Rihanna: ‘Hit Me Up, I Love You’

Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 4:23PM
Joel Embiid trusts his own process for winning over Rihanna.

The Philadelphia 76ers center made another bid for the music superstar’s attention Sunday, issuing her a “call me” plea via TMZ Sports.

“Hey, Rihanna, I love you,” Embiid said. “I love you, Rihanna. Call on me, man. Hit me up. I love you.”

Embiid has been using Twitter to pursue Rihanna for almost three years.

Rihanna has yet to accept any of Embiid’s overtures. But as Embiid recovers from a season-ending knee injury, he also has escalated his chase to video.

Here’s hoping it works out for both of them.

