Sixers’ Joel Embiid Continues To Chase Rihanna: ‘Hit Me Up, I Love You’

Joel Embiid trusts his own process for winning over Rihanna.
The Philadelphia 76ers center made another bid for the music superstar’s attention Sunday, issuing her a “call me” plea via TMZ Sports.
“Hey, Rihanna, I love you,” Embiid said. “I love you, Rihanna. Call on me, man. Hit me up. I love you.”
Embiid has been using Twitter to pursue Rihanna for almost three years.
Rihanna has yet to accept any of Embiid’s overtures. But as Embiid recovers from a season-ending knee injury, he also has escalated his chase to video.
Here’s hoping it works out for both of them.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
