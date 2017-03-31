Spurs Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

What Russell Westbrook did Wednesday night was a performance for the ages. But coming anywhere close to those numbers again Friday night will be difficult against the mighty San Antonio Spurs.

Westbrook scored the most ever points in an NBA triple-double with 57 in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s comeback win over the Orlando Magic. And he has a chance for more historic moments Friday night against fellow MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Thunder online.

When: Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

