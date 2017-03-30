Take Tour Of Fenway Park’s Improvements With Boston Mayor Marty Walsh

Share this:

The 2017 Boston Red Sox season begins Monday with an Opening Day matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. And if you’re headed to Fenway for the festivities, you might notice a few changes around the ballpark.

Fenway Park received some new improvements during the offseason, and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh got a tour of the new elements Thursday afternoon.

To see the new and improved Fenway Park, check out Walsh’s tour in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images