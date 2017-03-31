The Dish: MLB Season Preview, Fantasy Baseball Advice, Red Sox Outlook

Share this:

Tweet







Spring is in the air and Opening Day is around the corner.

In the first episode of “The Dish” presented by Sleep Number, the NESN.com crew previews the 2017 MLB season.

Rachel Holt hosts the show as Ricky Doyle and Mike Cole look into the crystal ball and predict the winners of this year’s hardware. Later, Darren Hartwell spews some fantasy advice and takes a look at some prop bets and Sam Galanis takes a deeper dive into the Boston Red Sox.

Watch this week’s episode above.