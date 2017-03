Share this:

The New England Patriots were busy adding Dwayne Allen and Stephon Gilmore and re-signing Duron Harmon and Alan Branch on Wednesday and Thursday, but they’ve stayed silent on the second day of NFL free agency.

Watch NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss what the Patriots need to do next to ensure they won free agency in Friday’s episode of “The Football Word.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images