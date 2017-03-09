These Eight NBA Players Are Getting Hot At The Perfect Time

Share this:

As NBA teams prepare for the final stretch of the regular season, look for several players to get hot before the playoffs.

One example is John Wall, who continued his recent hot streak with 30 points, 10 assists and three rebounds Wednesday night in a 123-113 victory over the Denver Nuggets. The talented point guard entered Thursday averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 assists and five rebounds per game in five contests this month as the Washington Wizards battle for the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

Wall, of course, is just one example, as there are plenty more players across The Association getting hot at the right time. The Sports Daily identified eight such players.

