Tiger Woods Will Miss Second Straight Masters, Isn’t ‘Tournament Ready’

Tiger Woods’ next tournament, whenever that might be, won’t be at the Masters.

The living golf legend announced on his website Friday that he won’t play at Augusta National next weekend for the second straight year due to his ongoing back problems.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be competing in this year’s Masters,” Woods said in the statement. “I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn’t allow me the time to get tournament ready. I’m especially upset because it’s a special anniversary for me that’s filled with a lot of great memories. I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since I won my first green jacket.

“I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible.

“I’d like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won’t be there. I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends.

“Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I’m disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday.”

Woods’ first attempt at a comeback following multiple back surgeries occurred at this season’s Hero World Challenge in December. He then missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open and later withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic following back spasms.

Fans might see Woods don the green jacket again one of these days, but it won’t be in 2017.

