USA Vs. Honduras: Watch USMNT’s Three Keys To Winning World Cup Qualifier

by on Fri, Mar 24, 2017 at 12:56PM
The United States men’s soccer team is in an unfamiliar position.

Having lost its first two games of the final round of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Team USA has its back pinned against the wall. Now, it must beat Honduras on Friday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., in order to restore hope and build momentum for the sprint to Russia.

NESN.com’s Marcus Kwesi O’Mard previews the crucial CONCACAF world cup qualifier. in the video above.

