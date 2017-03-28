Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors own the best record in the NBA, but they certainly will be put to the test this week.

The Warriors face the Rockets (twice), San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards all before the end of Sunday, and it all gets underway Tuesday night at Houston’s Toyota Center. But if any any team can navigate that stretch, chances are it would be the red-hot and league-leading Warriors.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors vs. Rockets online:

When: Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m.

Watch: NBA League Pass

