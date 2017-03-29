Warriors Vs. Spurs Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Golden State Warriors have a very tough schedule this week with two games against the Houston Rockets, one game against the Washington Wizards and one game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs matchup is Wednesday night on national television, and the eyes of the basketball world will be fixed on it. Golden State also has just a 2.5-game lead over San Antonio for the best record in the NBA.

Here’s how to watch Warriors-Spurs online.

When: Wednesday, March 29, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

