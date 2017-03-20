Zach Johnson Makes Crazy Bank-In Birdie At Arnold Palmer Invitational

Share this:

Tweet







Zach Johnson had a week to forget at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Bay Hill Club.

The two-time major champion finished the tournament tied for 66th place at 6-over par. But, he did have the shot of the tournament Sunday.

Johnson was in the bunker on the par-3 17th hole. When he blasted the ball out of the bunker it looked like it was going to run off of the green. But, the ball connected with Johnson’s playing partner Byeong-Hun An’s ball and rolled into the cup for a birdie.

Take a look.

In the spirit of #MarchMadness … Zach Johnson with the bank shot. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/MMx8sPldpU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 19, 2017

We can’t believe it either.

An’s ball was put back to its original position.

Australian Marc Leishman outlasted Kevin Kisner to win the tournament, the first since the passing of the legendary golf icon and tournament host, Arnold Palmer.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images