2017 Masters Live Stream: Watch Second Round From Augusta Online

Charley Hoffman will look to widen his lead atop the Masters leaderboard during Friday’s second round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Hoffman shot a 7-under-par 65 Thursday, giving him a four-stroke lead over William McGirt. The weather was pretty good Thursday, but fierce winds created issues at times. More of the same is expected for Friday’s action.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the Masters online:

When: Thursday, April 6 at 9 a.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS Sports

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images