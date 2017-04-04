2017 Masters Tee Times: Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson Highlight Premier Grouping

Share this:

Golf’s major season is upon us as a star-studded field descends upon Augusta, Ga., for The Masters.

Arguably the world’s most famous golf tournament kicks off Thursday, as the PGA Tour’s best compete for the prestigious green jacket and a place alongside some of the sport’s legendary contributors.

Obviously, there’s no shortage of talent across the board, but fans will have to wait all day Thursday before the tournament’s top grouping takes on Augusta National.

Two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker tee off as Thursday’s final group at 2:03 p.m. ET.

Defending champion Danny Willett is part of the 12:24 p.m. grouping with Matt Kuchar and amateur Curtis Luck.

Here are a few more of the featured groups and their Thursday tee times.

10:12 a.m.: Russell Knox, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

10:34 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

10:45 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Si Woo Kim

12:24 p.m.: Danny Willett, Matt Kuchar, Curtis Luck (A)

1:19 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Shane Lowry

1:41 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Hideto Tanihara, Jon Rahm

2:03 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Jimmy Walker

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images