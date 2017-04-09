Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Shocks UFC World With Retirement Announcement

Share this:

Tweet







BUFFALO, N.Y. — The UFC bid adieu to one of its best knockout artists on Saturday night.

Following his loss in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson addressed the crowd at KeyBank Center and announced his retirement.

“This is something I have to do for me,” Johnson told Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview. “I love you all … This was my last fight. I didn’t even tell Dana White. I didn’t tell anybody. I didn’t want there to be any distraction. I have to thank you all for being there for me.”

Johnson explained that he wants to focus his energy on another career.

“I gave my commitment to another job, something that I’ve been wanting to do for a while,” Johnson said. “It’s not MMA-related or anything like that. It’s just time for me to move on to something else. I’m tired of getting punched by guys and rolling around on the ground with guys and stuff like that. Ain’t nothing fun about that.”

Johnson did not specify during the post-fight press conference what exactly he will be doing with his career, but he ruled out speculation that he was joining the Los Angeles Rams organization as a player or front-office person.

Rumble, who's emotional up there, says he is not going to work for the Rams. He also said he was planning on retiring had he won. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 9, 2017

Rumble ends his career with a 22-6 record with 16 knockout victories. He won 12 of his final 14 fights and his only two losses came at the hands of Cormier in title bouts.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images