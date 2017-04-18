Boston Bulldogs 5K Run For Recovery Registration Now Open; Race On May 7

Share this:

Tweet







Runners seeking a fun race that benefits a good cause should consider the Boston Bulldogs 5K Run For Recovery, which will be held Sunday, May 7, at Franklin Park.

The race — which is run in tribute to those people battling addiction, as well as their family, friends and community who support them — will start at 9 a.m., and follow Franklin Park’s cross-country course, featuring three 1-mile loops through picturesque fields and open trails.

Runners and walkers of all levels are encouraged to register, and each participant will receive a commemorative race T-shirt. Awards will be given to the the top three male and female overall, as well as to the top three male and female in the following age-group categories: 14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70-plus.

NESN and Bournewood Health Systems are among the race’s lead sponsors, which also include Cabot Corporation, City Realty and Marathon Sports.