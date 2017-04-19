Brian Johnson, Mookie Betts Reunite To Lift Red Sox In 8-7 Win Over Blue Jays

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Tuesday night to extend their win streak to four games and earn pitcher Brian Johnson his first major-league win.

Johnson and outfielder Mookie Betts were teammates in the Red Sox farm system and reminisced about their days together in the minor leagues before the game. Betts hit his first home run of the 2017 season, and after the game, Johnson talked about how “wonderful” it is to see Betts have success in the majors.

