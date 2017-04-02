Bruins Extend Winning Streak To Four Games With Win Over Panthers

Share this:

The Boston Bruins continued their recent hot streak with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday at TD Garden.

The Bruins have responded nicely from their four-game losing streak in mid-March by putting together a four-game winning streak to vault them back into the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Boston didn’t play their best hockey Saturday, but it will take the two points and head to Chicago for a Sunday afternoon tilt with the Blackhawks.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the Bruins’ victory over the Panthers in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.