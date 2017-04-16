Watch Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Hilariously Miss Dunk In Game 1 Vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Dwyane Wade used to be one of the best players in the NBA, but the 12-time All Star is getting old.
The 35-year-old Chicago Bulls guard manifested his elder statesman label during Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.
After making a terrific read on a pass and coming up with a steal, Wade drove to the basket and went to finish with a dunk, but it appears the 3-time NBA champion doesn’t have the hops he used to possess.
You can see Wade’s hilarious missed dunk in the video below.
We’re thinking at this stage in his career, Wade should probably stick to jumpers and layups.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
