Watch Bulls’ Dwyane Wade Hilariously Miss Dunk In Game 1 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Dwyane Wade used to be one of the best players in the NBA, but the 12-time All Star is getting old.

The 35-year-old Chicago Bulls guard manifested his elder statesman label during Game 1 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

After making a terrific read on a pass and coming up with a steal, Wade drove to the basket and went to finish with a dunk, but it appears the 3-time NBA champion doesn’t have the hops he used to possess.

You can see Wade’s hilarious missed dunk in the video below.

Father Time is undefeated pic.twitter.com/C2Ju7JZAsg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 16, 2017

We’re thinking at this stage in his career, Wade should probably stick to jumpers and layups.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images