Conor McGregor Wonders Whether Floyd Mayweather Will ‘Crap His Jocks’

Conor McGregor is fixated on fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., so much so that the UFC champion has been focusing solely on boxing — not mixed martial arts — while working out recently.

But what if the potential superfight falls through?

McGregor hasn’t divulged much information on his future plans, but an Instagram post published Thursday suggests he’s at least thinking about what he’ll do if Mayweather decides to “crap his jocks” and not agree to a fight.

The Notorious threw out the possibility of fighting “Manny” — presumably Manny Pacquiao — or another boxer, or perhaps it’ll simply be back to the octagon for the UFC superstar.

Either way, McGregor isn’t going anywhere. And it sounds like he’s ready to speak the Mayweather fight into existence.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images