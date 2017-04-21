Conor McGregor Wonders Whether Floyd Mayweather Will ‘Crap His Jocks’

Conor McGregor is fixated on fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., so much so that the UFC champion has been focusing solely on boxing — not mixed martial arts — while working out recently.
But what if the potential superfight falls through?
McGregor hasn’t divulged much information on his future plans, but an Instagram post published Thursday suggests he’s at least thinking about what he’ll do if Mayweather decides to “crap his jocks” and not agree to a fight.
Here is a reply video I sent one of my protégés who was seeking advice on some boxing only pad work footage they sent me. I believe you will like it. The focus has been solely boxing lately but make no mistakes, the kicking and grappling aspects, and everything else got to do with unlimited free fighting, is still very much present in my thoughts. Floyd may crap his jocks after all and if so I will go back to true fighting or just pick another boxer like manny or something. But whatever that's another conversation. I like to build fighters and watch their progression. I have built many to this date, and all unintentionally. One is fighting in the UFC main event this weekend. When my son is born I will build him up into a multiple free fighting world champion also. Just like his old man. I look forward to it.
The Notorious threw out the possibility of fighting “Manny” — presumably Manny Pacquiao — or another boxer, or perhaps it’ll simply be back to the octagon for the UFC superstar.
Either way, McGregor isn’t going anywhere. And it sounds like he’s ready to speak the Mayweather fight into existence.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images
