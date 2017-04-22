David Krejci Ruled Out Of Bruins-Senators Game 5 After Knee-On-Knee Hit

Share this:

Injuries have been the theme for the Boston Bruins in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators, and they lost another important player in Friday night’s Game 5.

B’s center David Krejci took a knee-on-knee hit from Senators defenseman Chris Wideman late in the opening frame, forcing the veteran forward to exit the game.

Another look at the Wideman hit that sent Krejci off pic.twitter.com/VZntKVPezz — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 22, 2017

The Bruins announced during the first intermission that Krejci wouldn’t return.

Krejci missed the first two games of the series with an upper body injury. He returned for Games 3 and 4 at TD Garden but was held scoreless.

The Bruins entered Game 5 in Ottawa trailing 3-1 in the series.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images