Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots are visiting the White House on Wednesday after winning Super Bowl LI. How many Patriots players actually show up has yet to be determined, though six players have said they’ll skip the photo op with President Donald Trump.

One player we know won’t be there: safety Devin McCourty. He explained Friday at Boston University’s Play It Forward summit why he’s not attending the ceremony.

Devin McCourty on why he won't be visiting the White House with his Patriots teammates. #PlayItForwardBU pic.twitter.com/fe1wGzjO85 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) April 14, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images