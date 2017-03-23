White House Will Host Patriots On April 19 To Honor Super Bowl LI Win

Share this:

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced Thursday the Super Bowl LI-champion Patriots will be honored Wednesday, April 19. How many players actually show up for the visit is to be determined.

Multiple players on the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI team have said they won’t attend the White House visit. Tight end Martellus Bennett, defensive end Chris Long, safety Devin McCourty and running back LeGarrette Blount cited political reasons.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft all have been tied to President Donald Trump. All three have said Trump is a friend, so it seems likely they will attend the ceremony.

Players skip the White House visit every year, but special attention certainly will be paid to attendance this year. The Patriots will be the first pro sports team to visit the White House since Trump became president.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images