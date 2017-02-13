Tony Gonzalez Rips Six Patriots’ ‘Silly’ Decision To Skip White House Visit

Share this:

Tony Gonzalez never would pass up the chance to tell the President of the United States what’s on his mind.

That’s why the future Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and current NFL broadcaster can’t condone the decisions of six New England Patriots players, who have declined an invitation to the White House to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. Most of them cite political differences with Trump as reasons for the snub.

Gonzalez explained to TMZ Sports on Sunday why he believes the six Patriots who’ll skip the team’s White House visit are being “silly.”

“If they don’t wanna go, that’s their right,” Gonzalez said. “For me, I think that’s silly

“If you’ve got a problem, go there and meet him! Say something! That’s your opportunity to get your voice out there, to get heard.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday downplayed the buzz over the Patriots’ Six, telling NBC’s “TODAY” show his players are exercising their rights as Americans and he won’t stop them from doing so.

Gonzalez is practicing his rights as a broadcaster by weighing in on stances of the Patriots’ Six.

While he says he’d never pass up a White House visit, he never actually had the opportunity to do so as a member of a Super Bowl-winning team during his legendary NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images