Did Rajon Rondo Try To Trip Jae Crowder In Celtics-Bulls Game 3?

Rajon Rondo didn’t play Friday night, but the injured Chicago Bulls point guard tried his best to impact the game from the bench.

Early in Game 3 of the Bulls’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Rondo, who suffered a fractured thumb in Game 2, appeared to try to trip Jae Crowder after the Celtics wing got a bit too close to the Chicago bench.

Crowder also appeared to have some words for the seated Bulls players as he ran up the court after drilling a mid-range shot.

Rondo doing what he can from the bench pic.twitter.com/4PVYaiXFDQ — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 21, 2017

Between this trip and his garish short-sleeved suit, Rondo managed to steal the spotlight in a playoff game he wasn’t even active for.

