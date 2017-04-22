Did Rajon Rondo Try To Trip Jae Crowder In Celtics-Bulls Game 3?

Rajon Rondo didn’t play Friday night, but the injured Chicago Bulls point guard tried his best to impact the game from the bench.
Early in Game 3 of the Bulls’ first-round NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Rondo, who suffered a fractured thumb in Game 2, appeared to try to trip Jae Crowder after the Celtics wing got a bit too close to the Chicago bench.
Crowder also appeared to have some words for the seated Bulls players as he ran up the court after drilling a mid-range shot.
Between this trip and his garish short-sleeved suit, Rondo managed to steal the spotlight in a playoff game he wasn’t even active for.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
